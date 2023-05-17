Montreal's Mile Ex Is Getting A New Brasserie From The People Behind Restaurant Toqué
It will have prêt-à-manger counter with full meals, sides and desserts!
Something delicious is cooking in Montreal's Mile Ex. Well-loved Brasserie T — sister to award-winning restaurant Toqué! — is setting the table at a new location, ready to welcome customers as of May 17.
The Brasserie T at DIX30 has been a favourite among foodies since 2010, thanks to its tasty menu, combining hearty classics, like burgers and fries, and creative surprises, like a vibrant two-colour gazpacho.
Patrons of Brasserie T Mile Ex can look forward to a medley of juicy ribs, tangy tartars, delectable burgers, tender flank steak and an enticing selection of charcuterie platters.
But the latest venture from top chef Normand Laprise and partner Christine Lamarche won't just be a place to eat. They're opening a Comptoir-Épicerie too, so you can pick up prepared meals and choice cuts of meat.
That means you can snag the resto's crispy fries to reheat at home ($8) or a hefty portion of beef lasagna ($20). Fancier options include braised Quebec lamb parmentier with button mushrooms ($28) and fresh sides like asparagus salad with fingerling potatoes, marinated beans and gribiche sauce ($12).
For those outside of the Mile Ex and Montreal who are hoping to sample the brasserie's fare, there's already a new Brasserie T planned to open in Sainte-Thérèse in June.
Brasserie T Mile Ex
When: Tuesday to Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m
Where: 950, rue Beaumont
