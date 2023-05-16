27 Montreal Restaurants Rank Among The 100 Best In Canada For 2023
Feast your eyes on this year's winners!
Montreal has once again taken the spotlight in the culinary world with over two dozen local restaurants making it onto the prestigious Canada's 100 Best list.
From established favourites like Joe Beef and Toqué! to emerging culinary stars such as Pichai and Gia Vin & Grill, Montreal's gastronomic representation is as diverse as a well-seasoned charcuterie board.
The Canada-wide rankings, determined by a panel of 130 judges, including culinary enthusiasts, food writers and restauranteurs, recognize establishments that provide a complete dining experience, with a strong emphasis on food quality.
Montreal's Mon Lapin, a vibrant eatery in Little Italy known for its innovative and seasonal menu, took the coveted top spot. Following closely behind at number eight is Beba, a Verdun restaurant that combines contemporary gastronomy with the comfort of homestyle cooking.
This year's rankings mark a return to pre-pandemic voting norms, which included travel and dining-in experiences, allowing for a more comprehensive assessment of restaurants.
With this heightened recognition, Montreal's restaurant scene is poised for an exciting resurgence post-pandemic. The inclusion of so many local restaurants in Canada's 100 Best list not only signifies the quality and diversity of Montreal's gastronomy but also has the potential to invigorate local businesses and attract food tourism.
After all, with 27 Montreal restaurants on the list, the city's culinary scene is clearly simmering with talent.
Here are this year's local winners and their national ranking:
|1.
|Mon Lapin
|8.
|Beba
|15.
|Pichai
|16.
|Monarque
|21.
|Montréal Plaza
|24.
|Joe Beef
|28.
|Moccione
|30.
|Salle Climatisée
|36.
|Gia Vin & Grill
|39.
|Cabaret l’Enfer
|41.
|Le Mousso
|45.
|Toqué!
|48.
|Paloma
|50.
|Île Flottante
|53.
|Nora Gray
|55.
|Mastard
|56.
|L’Express
|58.
|Bouillon Bilk
|68.
|Le Vin Papillon
|70.
|Maison Publique
|72.
|Bistro Otto
|81.
|Jun I
|83.
|Place Carmin
|86.
|Tinc Set
|87.
|Milos
|93.
|Le Serpent
|94.
|Okeya Kyujiro
|99.
|Park