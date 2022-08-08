Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal's Old Port Is Getting A Free-To-Attend Bazaar & Cultural Festival This August

It'll be a huge celebration of Arab, Central, South and East Asian cultures! 💜

Staff Writer
A parade during a previous edition of Orientalys. Right: an artisan working at the festival's "workshop tent."

Courtesy of Orientalys

Orientalys, the festival of Arab, Central, South and East Asian cultures, is set to take over the Quai de l'Horloge in the Montreal Old Port for its 12th edition, from August 18 to 21.

More than 16 countries will be represented through their music and their gastronomy. Ghiwa Nakhlé, director of the festival, describes this in-person edition as a "rebirth" following heavy restrictions due to the pandemic.

"Montreal is in effervescence, its citizens seethe and are thirsty for culture and discovery. The Orientalys Festival takes on its full meaning in this period of renewal perceivable in the streets, in the Old Port as in the other districts of the city, and its essential role is only felt even more," she said in a press release.

Once more, festival-goers can attend tons of free outdoor performances on two different stages.

The main TD Stage will feature shows highlighting the cultures of Algeria, Morocco, Iran, India, Afghanistan, Lebanon and, needless to say, Canada. You can expect performances by Indian dancer Roger Sinha, band Moskitto Bar, Youba Adjrad, Djaffar Aït Menguellet, Zakaria El Ghafouli, Diva Sabah, Mushfiq and more.

The Pays d’Orient Space is also making a return. Said to be inspired by the bazaars of Damascus, Casablanca and Bangkok, the area will feature interactive performances, parades and craft exhibitions. And in the "workshop tent," visitors can attend dance, arts and crafts, calligraphy, and beauty courses.

Get a summary of the festival details below.

Festival Orientalys

Cost: Free to attend

When: August 18 to 21

Where: Quai de l'Horloge in the Montreal Old Port

Website

