New Montreal Metro Rules For Cyclists & Dog Owners Kick In On May 20
Two wheels or four paws? The STM is saying "yes" to both this summer.
No more juggling between your two-wheeler and metro schedules. As of May 20, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is letting cyclists bring their trusty steeds on board at all times.
Weekdays will see improved access for cyclists, while weekends and holidays will be a full green light for cyclists. Just keep in mind, during a few high-traffic city events, temporary restrictions may apply.
To better manage crowding during such times, restrictions will now target specific lines and time slots rather than the entire network.
\u201c[V\u00e9los dans le m\u00e9tro \ud83d\udeb2] Rappel aux cyclistes: du 20 mai au 20 ao\u00fbt, il sera possible de transporter un v\u00e9lo dans le m\u00e9tro en tout temps, conform\u00e9ment aux nouvelles mesures du projet pilote en cours.\nInfos \u27a1\ufe0f https://t.co/4VbUSM8Jk9 [1/3]\u201d— STM (@STM) 1684510003
To ensure everyone’s comfort, a couple of rules are in play: two bikes per metro car and one per door max. Additionally, STM now recommends avoiding the lead car. Those now prioritize school groups, daycare services and people with functional limitations who prefer using the front of the train.
The bike policy is part of a wider initiative that the STM launched in April to encourage sustainable mobility and increase flexibility for cyclists to combine biking with metro travel.
Dog owners will also be able to take the metro with their animal, on a leash and wearing a muzzle, under the terms of the pilot project. Expanded bike and pet access are effective until August 20.
After the summer stint, the STM will put on the brakes until November 15 to evaluate how the changes influenced service efficiency, safety, crowding and overall rider experience.
If the experiment takes off, it could revolutionize your commute, and future summers on the metro could be a whole different ride.