Montreal's Biggest Bike Festival Is Back With 3 City-Wide Rides, Including A Night Adventure
Early bird tickets are available. 🚲
As Montreal gears up for the return of the Go Bike Festival, early bird tickets are now on sale for the chance to participate in one of North America's biggest cycling events.
Scheduled to run from May 28 to June 4, the week-long festival celebrates Montreal's esteemed position as a top biking city.
Organized by Vélo Québec, the festival is expected to draw approximately 20,000 participants for its two primary rides, creating a vibrant scene as cyclists are cheered on by excited crowds. The organization is renowned for spearheading Route Verte, Quebec's extensive cycling network, and promoting Montreal as a recognized global cycling destination.
The festival will kick off with the Metropolitan Challenge on May 28, offering cyclists a scenic 145-kilometre journey through the charming Montérégie countryside. Participants can revel in the beauty of nature while challenging themselves in this picturesque setting.
One of the festival's highlights is the Tour la Nuit, scheduled for June 2. The nighttime urban ride promises to illuminate Montreal's streets and create a carnival-like atmosphere.
The festival will conclude with the Tour de l’île de Montreal on June 4, a 45-kilometre tour through the vibrant heart of the city. Participants will have the opportunity to explore Montreal's iconic landmarks and neighbourhoods while enjoying the lively energy of the event.
Tickets for all three events are currently available for early bird purchase online, offering enthusiasts the opportunity to secure their participation in this unique celebration of cycling culture.