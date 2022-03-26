Osheaga On-Site Afterparties Might Be Happening — Here's What We Know
Osheaga could keep the party going all-night long!
Montreal is home to so many great summer music festivals, including ÎLESONIQ, Metro Metro, and of course, Osheaga. The event will be taking place this summer in Montreal from July 29 to July 31 — and after dropping the Osheaga 2022 lineup, it's bound to be a festival to remember.
Osheaga is definitely coming back full force this year with major names headlining the festival, including Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, and A$AP Rocky.
Well, another festival highlight is the many afterparties that take place around the city — and now Osheaga might want to bring the afterparty to the grounds of Parc Jean-Drapeau.
Earlier this week, Osheaga took to their Instagram Stories to poll Montrealers on a brand new afterparty idea.
"Would you participate in an on-site festival afterparty?" Osheaga asked.
It became evident that Montrealers were certainly on board with the idea. The poll received nearly a 90% "yes" vote, with 11% voting "no".
While Osheaga has yet to confirm whether or not they will be moving forward with on-site afterparties or what the events could possibly look like, it sure would be a fun way to keep the good vibes going all night long.
Tickets for the festival are currently on sale right now.
Weekend passes are priced at $375 for general admission. A gold pass, which includes access to all three days, the Casino de Montreal gold terrace, private washrooms, and fast lane entry is $60. A platinum pass is $1300, which includes an array of benefits and amenities on top of those offered with a gold pass.
