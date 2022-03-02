Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
metro metro

The Metro Metro Lineup Dropped & Tons Of Your Fav Rappers Will Be In One Place

Lil Baby, Playboi Carti and Young Thug are headliners.

Crowd of people at festival Metro Metro.
@festivalmetrometro | Instagram

There are so many reasons to look forward to summer 2022 and the fact that Montreal music festivals are back in action is definitely one of them.

And that includes the festival Metro Metro, an urban music festival taking place from May 20 to 22 this year. Unfortunately, this festival has been cancelled for the past two years, but now it's finally set to see the light of day again.

If you're into rap, the lineup is going to have you jumping out of your seat.

The festival's headliners are Lil Baby, Playboi Carti and Young Thug.

Also on the list of artists that you'd finally get the chance to see that weekend are A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Polo G, Lil Pump, and Lil Tecca.

It's sure to be an unforgettable weekend with such a star-studded lineup like this one.

Three-day passes start at $229, with taxes and fees included, which is $146 cheaper than the weekend pass for Osheaga 2022. But hey if you've got money to blow, why not hit up both?

I think many Montrealers will be spending their paycheques on live music this summer. And who's to blame us?

Tickets for Metro Metro go on sale this Thursday, March 3 at noon on the festival's official website. Get excited!

Metro Metro

Cost: Three-day passes starting at $229

When: May 20-22, 2022

Where: Olympic Park Esplanade — 4141, ave. Pierre-De Coubertin, Montreal, QC

Website

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Osheaga Just Dropped Its 2022 Lineup

Artists such as Burna Boy, Machine Gun Kelly and Kygo will be there!

Osheaga | Facebook

Attention, festivals lovers! We're all excited that summer 2022 is going to be full of music again.

And here's more good news — Osheaga has released its 2022 lineup and there are all kinds of big names on it.

Keep ReadingShow less

Osheaga Just Dropped Its 2022 Lineup & It's Star Studded

Artists such as Burna Boy, Machine Gun Kelly and Kygo will be there!

Osheaga | Facebook, Osheaga | Facebook

For all the festivals lovers out there, I know we're all excited that summer 2022 is finally going to be full of music again.

And here's some more good news! Osheaga released its 2022 lineup and there are all kinds of big names on it.

Keep ReadingShow less

îLESONIQ Dropped The First Part Of Its 2022 Lineup

It includes Swedish House Mafia, French Montana, and Sean Paul.

@ilesoniq | Instagram

Montreal hip-hop, dance and electronic music festival îLESONIQ has dropped the first part of the lineup for its 2022 edition. The three-day event is set to take over the Espace 67 festival grounds in Parc Jean-Drapeau with headliners including Swedish House Mafia and French Montana.

Sean Paul, Eric Prydz, FISHER, Ben Böhmer, and Ilan Bluestone are among the other big names highlighted by the festival in a press release.

Keep ReadingShow less

A Giant Comics Festival Is Coming To Montreal's Rue Saint-Denis This Spring

Kapow!

Tristan Morissette | FBDM-MCAF

Attention comic and graphic novel fans. Montreal's Festival BD (FBDM) is coming back on May 27, 28, and 29 — this time, on rue Saint-Denis. This bilingual, free event is made possible through a collaboration with the Société de développement commercial (SDC) Rue Saint-Denis.

The FBDM is an annual festival where fans of graphic novels can buy comics and meet their favourite creators, as well as participate in comics-themed events. "Since 2011, the Montreal Comics Festival has welcomed an ever-growing number of cartoonists under its tents," the FBDM said in their February 16 post announcing the event.

Keep ReadingShow less