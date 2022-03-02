The Metro Metro Lineup Dropped & Tons Of Your Fav Rappers Will Be In One Place
Lil Baby, Playboi Carti and Young Thug are headliners.
There are so many reasons to look forward to summer 2022 and the fact that Montreal music festivals are back in action is definitely one of them.
And that includes the festival Metro Metro, an urban music festival taking place from May 20 to 22 this year. Unfortunately, this festival has been cancelled for the past two years, but now it's finally set to see the light of day again.
If you're into rap, the lineup is going to have you jumping out of your seat.
The festival's headliners are Lil Baby, Playboi Carti and Young Thug.
Also on the list of artists that you'd finally get the chance to see that weekend are A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Polo G, Lil Pump, and Lil Tecca.
It's sure to be an unforgettable weekend with such a star-studded lineup like this one.
Three-day passes start at $229, with taxes and fees included, which is $146 cheaper than the weekend pass for Osheaga 2022. But hey if you've got money to blow, why not hit up both?
I think many Montrealers will be spending their paycheques on live music this summer. And who's to blame us?
Tickets for Metro Metro go on sale this Thursday, March 3 at noon on the festival's official website. Get excited!
Metro Metro
Cost: Three-day passes starting at $229
When: May 20-22, 2022
Where: Olympic Park Esplanade — 4141, ave. Pierre-De Coubertin, Montreal, QC
