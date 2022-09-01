People Who Ate Food From This Montreal Bakery May Have Been Exposed To Hepatitis A
Montreal public health is asking recent customers of the Boulangerie Baladi to monitor themselves for symptoms.
Recent customers of the bakery Boulangerie Baladi may have been exposed to Hepatitis A, Montreal public health said Wednesday.
Though it says the risk of infection is low, the agency is asking people who ate food bought at the Ahuntsic-Cartierville bakery (2485, rue de Salaberry) between August 17 and 30 to monitor themselves for symptoms ("lack of appetite, nausea, vomiting, fever, general malaise, fatigue and jaundice") and to report any to their doctor.
Other symptoms include what public health describes as "Coca-Cola colour" urine and pale stool.
The disease doesn't pose grave health risks for people who are vaccinated against it or people who have had it in the past, officials say. People who do get it "usually recover within two months without complications," according to the public health release.
\u201cAVIS \u00c0 LA POPULATION | La Direction r\u00e9gionale de #Sant\u00e9PubliqueMontr\u00e9al souhaite aviser le public d\u2019un risque de transmission d\u2019h\u00e9patite A pour les personnes ayant consomm\u00e9 des aliments de la Boulangerie Baladi, achet\u00e9s entre le 17 et le 30 ao\u00fbt. https://t.co/9LqkVnVSlz\u201d— Sant\u00e9 Montr\u00e9al (@Sant\u00e9 Montr\u00e9al) 1661976029
But Hepatitis A could lead to liver failure in immunocompromised people, elderly people and people with chronic liver conditions.
Public health is encouraging neighbourhood residents who haven't had their Hep A vaccination to seek it out for free by calling the Ahuntsic CLSC (514-384-2000 ext. 8302) and setting up an appointment.
The infection spreads through ingestion of the virus through food or water, contaminated objects or sexual contact, according to the regional public health agency. Infected individuals are contagious two weeks before the onset of symptoms until about one week after they appear.
Preventative measures listed online include washing hands after using the toilet, changing a diaper or helping a child go to the bathroom; maintaining cleanliness in bathrooms; and avoiding consumption of water while swimming.
