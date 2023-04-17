Photos Show A Group Of Montreal Orange Cones In The Exact Same Spot Since 2007
La Presse found a few places where this has happened.🙃
Quebec Minister of Transport Geneviève Guilbault has vowed to "do better" after La Presse revealed officials have placed sets of downtown Montreal orange cones in the exact same spots for at least 15 years.
"Before we bring back more, I've asked the management of [Transports Québec] to identify all these [cone] storage locations and clean them up," the minister wrote on Twitter in response. "We all want mobility to be more fluid and user-friendly in Montreal."
Using Google Street View, La Presse initially identified one group of long-standing cones near the Ville-Marie Expressway ramp off rue de la Cathédrale. A subsequent report identified more between rues Saint-Antoine and Viger, just west of Montreal City Hall.
Google Street View images show the cones off rue Saint-Antoine in 13 of the last 15 years. As Instagram page @mtlflextv points out, "you can see a whole building being built in the background during the lifespan of these cones."
Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in July 2022.Google Maps
Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in May 2021.Google Maps
Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in October 2020.Google Maps
Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in May 2019.Google Maps
Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in October 2018.Google Maps
Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in August 2017.Google Maps
Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in August 2016.Google Maps
Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in June 2015.Google Maps
Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in July 2014.Google Maps
Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in June 2012.Google Maps
Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in August 2011.Google Maps
Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in June 2009.Google Maps
Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in October 2007.Google Maps
Guilbault said she is working with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante on the issue.