Photos Show A Group Of Montreal Orange Cones In The Exact Same Spot Since 2007

La Presse found a few places where this has happened.🙃

Senior Editor
Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in July 2022 and October 2007.

Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in July 2022 and October 2007.

Google Maps

Quebec Minister of Transport Geneviève Guilbault has vowed to "do better" after La Presse revealed officials have placed sets of downtown Montreal orange cones in the exact same spots for at least 15 years.

"Before we bring back more, I've asked the management of [Transports Québec] to identify all these [cone] storage locations and clean them up," the minister wrote on Twitter in response. "We all want mobility to be more fluid and user-friendly in Montreal."

Using Google Street View, La Presse initially identified one group of long-standing cones near the Ville-Marie Expressway ramp off rue de la Cathédrale. A subsequent report identified more between rues Saint-Antoine and Viger, just west of Montreal City Hall.

Google Street View images show the cones off rue Saint-Antoine in 13 of the last 15 years. As Instagram page @mtlflextv points out, "you can see a whole building being built in the background during the lifespan of these cones."

Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in July 2022.Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in July 2022.Google Maps

Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in May 2021.Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in May 2021.Google Maps

Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in October 2020.Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in October 2020.Google Maps

Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in May 2019.Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in May 2019.Google Maps

Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in October 2018.Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in October 2018.Google Maps

Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in August 2017.Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in August 2017.Google Maps

Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in August 2016.Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in August 2016.Google Maps

Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in June 2015.Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in June 2015.Google Maps

Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in July 2014.Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in July 2014.Google Maps

Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in June 2012.Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in June 2012.Google Maps

Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in August 2011.Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in August 2011.Google Maps

Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in June 2009.Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in June 2009.Google Maps

Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in October 2007.Orange cones line an entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway in October 2007.Google Maps

Guilbault said she is working with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante on the issue.

From Your Site Articles
Thomas MacDonald
Senior Editor
Thomas is MTL Blog's Senior Editor. He lives in Saint-Henri and loves it so much that he named his cat after it. On weekdays, he's publishing stories, editing and helping to manage MTL Blog's team of amazing writers. His beats include the STM, provincial and municipal politics and Céline Dion. On weekends, you might run into him brunching at Greenspot, walking along the Lachine Canal or walking Henri the cat in Parc Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier.
Loading...