Carey Price Opened Up About His Struggles With Mental Health & Substance Abuse
"I would wake up on Sunday mornings and tell myself I would never do this again, but I kept doing it."
Carey Price paid a visit to Maxime Lapierre and Guillaume Latendresse's podcast, La Poche Bleu, on January 11, and the Montreal Canadiens goalie opened up regarding his issues with alcohol consumption.
Price shed light on his struggles with alcohol and discussed the time he spent in a treatment centre after entering the NHL player assistance program back in October 2021.
"I started drinking for fun when I would go out and have fun with the guys, and I thought I was very good, even excelled. But it reached a point where it wasn't fun anymore and it had to stop," Price admitted.
"I would wake up on Sunday mornings and tell myself I would never do this again in my life, but I kept doing it. I got to a point where I really needed to stop and I thought it was a good time to ask for help."
Price made clear that while reaching out and asking for help was one of the hardest steps to take in order to break his habits, it was also the most necessary step in his journey.
"Everyone asks for help in their life at some point. There's nothing wrong with that. I felt like asking for help was the right thing to do and it worked for me," Pric told the podcast hosts and former Habs players.
During his time at the treatment centre, Price was able to meet and speak with others grappling with similar problems. "To be able to hear stories and connect with other people who were going through the same kind of hardships [...] in their everyday lives and to be able to reset my brain and empower myself was really a turning point for me."
Price shared that the few weeks he spent in treatment allowed him to better cope with social events, which often caused the NHL star anxiety.
"When I went out, I would drink a lot to be socially comfortable. I'm very introverted and I get anxiety when we're in large groups. You wouldn't think that, but that's just the way I am, and it led me to drink excessively."
"So, to be able to change my approach when I go to social events and be able to be me, it's been a really good change," Price concluded.
