Quebec Could Start Giving Periodic COVID Boosters
A planned fall campaign will update virus immunity for priority groups.
Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) is considering another round of COVID-19 booster shots for priority groups by the end of the summer. Even if you received one or two doses in the spring, health officials are considering rolling out another round, and that could start happening on a more regular basis.
The province's Committee on Immunization (CIQ) now recommends periodic vaccination campaigns.
Right now, two doses followed by a first booster dose make up basic vaccination against COVID-19 for adults who haven't caught the virus. But the CIQ asserts subsequent doses are needed to update virus immunity that could wane over time.
Priority groups for the next round of boosters include:
- people aged 60 and over;
- people aged 5 and over living with a chronic disease, immunocompromised or on dialysis;
- healthcare workers;
- pregnant women;
- adults living in remote areas.
For now, the proposed strategy would offer vaccinations for immunity boosting only. That means if a person has received the recommended number of doses for basic vaccination against COVID-19, they would only get an additional booster if they belong to a priority group.
According to the MSSS, vaccine recommendations could be updated during the summer, given the number of uncertainties around the evolution of the circulation of variants and the availability of vaccines. For instance, a possible vaccination against the Omicron variant could become available, which would shift the province's current plans.