Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
covid-19 quebec

Quebec Could Start Giving Periodic COVID Boosters

A planned fall campaign will update virus immunity for priority groups.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​A sign for a vaccination clinic at the Montreal Olympic Stadium, next to three Quebec flags.

A sign for a vaccination clinic at the Montreal Olympic Stadium, next to three Quebec flags.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) is considering another round of COVID-19 booster shots for priority groups by the end of the summer. Even if you received one or two doses in the spring, health officials are considering rolling out another round, and that could start happening on a more regular basis.

The province's Committee on Immunization (CIQ) now recommends periodic vaccination campaigns.

Right now, two doses followed by a first booster dose make up basic vaccination against COVID-19 for adults who haven't caught the virus. But the CIQ asserts subsequent doses are needed to update virus immunity that could wane over time.

Priority groups for the next round of boosters include:

  • people aged 60 and over;
  • people aged 5 and over living with a chronic disease, immunocompromised or on dialysis;
  • healthcare workers;
  • pregnant women;
  • adults living in remote areas.

For now, the proposed strategy would offer vaccinations for immunity boosting only. That means if a person has received the recommended number of doses for basic vaccination against COVID-19, they would only get an additional booster if they belong to a priority group.

According to the MSSS, vaccine recommendations could be updated during the summer, given the number of uncertainties around the evolution of the circulation of variants and the availability of vaccines. For instance, a possible vaccination against the Omicron variant could become available, which would shift the province's current plans.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...