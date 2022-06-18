Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Quebec Lifts COVID-19 Mask Mandate On Public Transit

Masks or now totally voluntary on all public transit.

Associate Editor
Montreal metro.

Montreal metro.

Martine Oger | Dreamstime

As of June 18, 2022 masks are no longer mandatory for public transit users across Quebec.

While the mask mandate for indoor enclosed spaces ended back on May 14, the government extended the mandate for a handful of public areas, including public transit.

Now, masking up in the metro, busses, or any other form of public transit, including Uber, is now voluntary.

"As of today, it is no longer mandatory to wear a mask or face cover in our vehicles. It is now an individual decision, according to each person’s need and preference. We reiterate the importance of respecting each other’s decisions," the STM tweeted out.

Quebec lifting mandatory masks for public transit users is the first major COVID-19 restriction to end following the official termination of the province's health emergency on June 1.

News about lifting the mask mandate on public transit first came up earlier this month when Health Minister, Christian Dubé shared the province's decision to move forward with easing more COVID-19 measures.

"This is an important step, which confirms the significant improvement of the epidemiological situation in recent weeks," Dubé said. "The decision to wear a mask, both in public places and on public transit, will remain a personal choice."

Masking up will still be mandatory in health care facilities including senior homes (CHSLDs), hospitals, and CLSCs across the province.

Mask rules do not apply to psychiatric hospitals and clinics that exclusively offer mental health services. Additionally, masks are required to be worn by those who received a positive COVID-19 test result for five days following their initial five-day isolation period in all spaces.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

