Quebec Opposition Politicians Are Calling Out Legault's Accountability During The 5th Wave
"Democracy is an essential service!" said Dominique Anglade.
High-profile Quebec politicians Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Dominique Anglade are both wondering why Premier François Legault isn't reconvening the National Assembly after the holidays despite the fact that Quebec is being battered by the fifth wave of COVID-19.
Considering the situation, the two politicians from separate parties want to get to work and called out the premier for seemingly shirking his responsibilities as premier.
"François Legault refuses to convene parliament," wrote Anglade in a Facebook post.
"The Prime Minister likes to manage Quebec by decree and without accountability," she added. Anglade said she is asking Legault "to consider the proper functioning of our democracy as an essential service and to convene Parliament as soon as possible."
"if a million children return to school on January 17 and we can still go to the mall or get a haircut, it seems to me that the MPs could meet quickly, according to rules determined by public health, to finally get answers on the management of the pandemic and make concrete proposals to help us all."
Fran\u00e7ois Legault refuse de convoquer l'Assembl\u00e9e nationale malgr\u00e9 la situation critique dans nos h\u00f4pitaux. Soit il a peur de rendre des comptes, soit il pense qu'il est au-dessus de \u00e7a. Quoi qu'il en soit, ce n'est pas comme \u00e7a qu'on va s'en sortir collectivement.— Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (@Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois) 1641829627
Her counterpart at Québec Solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois echoed the Liberal leader's sentiments in his own strongly-worded post on Twitter.
"François Legault refuses to convene the National Assembly despite the critical situation in our hospitals," wrote the QS spokesperson. "Either he's scared to be held accountable or he thinks he's above it."
Throughout the recent fifth wave brought on by the Omicron variant, Legault has come under heavy criticism from every provincial political party and especially some Montreal citizens who are absolutely sick of the curfew and health measures, a sentiment which has become clear during the protests that have taken place in the city over the last few weeks.
Up until now, Legault has held steady on his position and has made little public comment since the start of the new year.
