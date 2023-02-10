smoked meat montreal

The Best Montreal Smoked Meat Restaurants, According To Google Maps Data

Where do you get your smoked meat fix?

A chef slicing smoked meat at Reuben's Deli in Montreal. Right: A Montreal smoked meat sandwich from Schwartz's Deli.

Smoked meat is the quintessential Montreal delicacy — next to poutine and bagels, of course — and the city is thriving with restaurants that have mastered the dish. But when your taste buds are calling for the iconic meal, landing on the right spot can often become the hardest part.

Luckily, we're making things easy for you with a list of best-reviewed spots across Montreal, based on Google Maps data. Here are the top 10 spots to get your smoked meat on.

Bon appétit!

Schwartz's Deli

Where: 3895, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: "This is a mandatory culinary experience when you're in Montreal. The meat is marinated for 10 days before being smoked for 12 hours and steamed for four hours. The result is the juiciest smoked meat sandwich. I highly recommend the rye bread and pickle to go with it," one Google reviewer wrote.

Jarry Smoked Meat

Where: 6549, rue Jarry E., Saint-Léonard, QC

Why You Need To Go: "Best smoked meat ever. Not too salty, meat comes with a choice of fattiness, bread is durable but minimal," according to this Google review.

Dunn's Famous

Where: 1249, rue Metcalfe, Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: "If you want a filling, delicious, hearty meal, great service and a laid-back yet welcoming atmosphere: definitely come to Dunn's. I came here and tried the smoked meat sandwich with sauerkraut and mustard sauce," explained one happy customer.

Reuben's Deli & Steakhouse

Where: 1116, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: "Beautiful dinners, amazing portions, great service. My dad was over the moon with his smoked meat," one Google Maps review reads.

Le Roi du Smoked Meat

Where: 6705, rue St-Hubert, Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: "Nice, old-school family diner serving smoked meat and their menu also has a variety of options, such as greek souvlaki to pizzas, spaghetti etc," wrote a Google reviewer.

Chennoy's Deli

Where: 3616. boul. Saint-Jean, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC

Why You Need To Go: "Old school diner with a classic menu and nostalgic appeal. Try both types of smoked meat, find your new favourite," a satisfied customer wrote.

Main Deli

Where: 3864, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: "The smoke meat sandwiches were excellent. They are tasty and not salty. The price is affordable. I recommended my friends to go in the next day," one Google review reads.

Lester's Deli

Where: 1057, ave. Bernard, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: "Lester's Deli really is a nice place to visit. We tried the smoked meat sandwich (of course!) and it was very good," a review on Google said.

Achoura Deli

Where: 3912, boul. Dagenais O, Laval, QC

Why You Need To Go: "If you want to try some Montreal smoked meat sandwiches then this is your spot. The food was unbelievably delicious and filled with flavour," a Google reviewer wrote.

Bygs Smoked Meat

Where: 203, rue Ste Marie, Terrebonne, QC

Why You Need To Go: "The smoke meat is delicious and fresh. The sandwich is really meaty for each dish that even I, a meat lover, was hardly able to finish all of it," a happy customer wrote.

