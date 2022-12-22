The City In Quebec With The Highest Average Rent Is (Checks Notes) Not Montreal?
Quebec, like the rest of Canada, has not been spared the crushing effects of inflation, especially when it comes to housing. The average cost of rent in the country just exceeded $2K for the first time ever, while Montreal's citywide average is inching ever closer to that figure.
A December report by Rentals.ca that ranked Canadian cities on the basis of rent found (unsurprisingly) that Vancouver and Toronto were at the top of the list. Quebec's most expensive city was less expected.
Gatineau beat out Montreal for highest rental rates with the average price of a 3.5 unit costing $1,721 per month. In just one year, rents in the Ottawa-adjacent city increased by 21%. On the Ontario side, rents averaged around $1,939 monthly.
Gatineau ranked 21 out of the 35 most expensive cities to rent in Canada, with Montreal following at 23. A one-bedroom on the island averages $1,572, while two-bedroom apartments go for $2,072. Average rent increased by 6% compared to the prior year.
Laval came in third with the going rate for a 3.5 hitting $1,398 and $1,898 for a 4.5. Two-bedroom apartments have seen a 10% price spike since 2021.
Quebec City rounded out the top four most expensive rental cities in the province, placing 29 on the list. The average rent for a one-bedroom is $1,174 (just under a 25% increase in the past 12 months) and $1,572 for a two-bedroom.
Overall, the data shows that Canadian renters are paying $224 more per month on average than last year. Rents have also increased by around 11% when compared to the pre-pandemic average recorded three years ago in November 2019.