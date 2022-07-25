Dua Lipa Is In Montreal Checking Out Landmarks & Eating Bagels In A Park
Looks like she went for St-Viateur smoked salmon bagels. 🥯
The mercury has finally dropped after a hotter than hell week in Montreal — just in time for Dua Lipa to turn up the heat ahead of her Monday night show.
The British pop star spent the day wandering around Montreal with her brother Gjin. She posted a series of photos on Instagram decked out like a 90s dream in a Y2K lime green and purple heart tank top and cut-off jean shorts.
Dua Lipa has been largely under the radar for several weeks, so it's unusual to see such a down-to-earth post fully dedicated to her time in one city.
Dua Lipa and her brother Gjin. Right: A candid shot of the singer at a park bench.@dualipa | Instagram
She and her brother appear to have taken a walk on Mount Royal. They snapped a selfie on what looked like one of the wide paths with some unsuspecting folks captured in the background.
Another few photos show the pair both snacking (and Dua being a snack) at a picnic table.
The British popstar basks in the sun. Right: Her brother assembles a smoked salmon bagel.@dualipa | Instagram
When it comes to picking a Montreal bagel, Dua Lipa seems to have opted for Saint-Viateur bagels with smoked salmon and capers.
Dua Lipa takes a selfie with her brother next to suitcases. Right: The star snapped a photo of Habitat 67.@dualipa | Instagram
Dua Lipa takes the Bell Centre stage tonight as part of her Future Nostalgia Tour. The show has been postponed since February when Montreal was in the depths of a 6th wave of COVID-19 and provincial regulations prevented large gatherings.
For those who aren't catching tonight's spectacle, there's always next Sunday at Osheaga when Dua Lipa will surely blow your mind.