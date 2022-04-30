Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

The Montreal Moderna Plant Is Set To Produce 100 Million mRNA Vaccines Each Year

The Moderna plant is expected to be complete by 2024.

Francois Legault speaking during Moderna Montreal plant conference, Right: Vile of Modern COVID mRNA vaccine.

@francoislegault.pm | Instagram, Bstefanov | Dreamstime

On April 29, 2022, Quebec Premier, François Legault and Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau spoke at Montreal's McGill University campus to announce the official arrival of a brand new Moderna plant in Montreal.

Trudeau and Legault were joined by a number of federal ministers including Christian Dubé and Moderna's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, and Moderna's General Manager, Patricia Gauthier.

"Moderna is committed to building an mRNA vaccine biomanufacturing facility in addition to investing in a research and development center," CPAC wrote.

In August 2021, the U.S pharmaceutical company shared that they had signed an agreement with the government of Canada to build an RNA-based vaccine facility in Canada, and Montreal is becoming home to one of them, per CPAC.

The Montreal Moderna plant is set to produce up to 100 million doses of the vaccine annually, Legault shared during the Friday press conference.

The facility is expected to be complete by 2024 and will create hundreds of jobs.

Not only will the Moderna plant be focusing on creating vaccines against COVID-19 and its many variants, but they will also produce vaccinations against countless other respiratory diseases including the flu.

In a tweet released by Trudeau on April 29, the prime minister said that the newest Montreal facility will "keep Canadians healthy, strengthen Canada’s capacity to produce vaccines, and create good jobs at the same time."

Many Moderna stockholders are quite excited regarding the new Montreal facility, while many others are not nearly as happy per the many mixed replies below Trudeau's tweet.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

