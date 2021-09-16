covid-19 montreal
News

Health Canada Announced New Names For 3 COVID-19 Vaccines

Good luck remembering these names.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Health Canada has just announced new names for three of its approved COVID-19 vaccines.

A recent post on the agency's official Twitter account states that "the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria."

Health Canada asserted that "these are only name changes. There are no changes to the vaccines themselves."

Canada has four approved vaccines: Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech), SpikeVax (Moderna), Vaxzervia (AstraZeneca), and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

"All COVID-19 vaccines authorized in Canada are proven safe, effective and of high quality," Health Canada wrote on Twitter.