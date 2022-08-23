The Montreal Old Port Is Hosting A Creole Food Market & It's Free To Attend
All roads lead to... rum! 🍹
September is approaching at full speed, which means Labour Day — and the long weekend that comes with it — is on the horizon. All the hard workers can pat themselves on the back and start off the month on a tasty note at the Montreal Old Port's Creole market hosted by the Comité Martiniquais du Tourisme au Canada.
On September 3 and 4, the Montreal Old Port's Grand Quai is honouring Martinique with a free-to-attend gourmet market with 15 food stands serving traditional dishes from the French Caribbean island, as well as sugarcane juice rum cocktails.
Several renowned chefs from Martinique will be on-site. Some will host culinary workshops during which attendees will learn how to make Creole taboulé and other tropical bites. Mixologists will compete to determine the winning cocktail for the 2022 edition of the Creole market.
In addition to stuffing their bellies, visitors will be able to enjoy lots of free activities, demonstrations and performances, including a domino tournament, a competition of floral arrangements with tropical plants, DJ sets, as well as Creole zouk, and zumba dance lessons. Artist Niko will be painting live in front of your eyes followed by a silent auction.
Drummers will lead a parade through the festival space. As it's done traditionally in Martiniquan vidé carnaval' the crowd should follow their steps and musical rhythms.
Get the details below.
La Marché Créole
Cost: Free to attend
When: September 3 and 4, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Pavillon du Grand Quai, Montreal Old Port
MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.