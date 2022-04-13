The Montreal Weather Forecast Includes A Rainfall Warning With Up To 30 mm Expected
We've got some wet days ahead of us folks.
"Rain, rain, go away; come again some other day," is definitely a song playing in many Montrealers' heads lately, but unfortunately, the Montreal weather forecast predicts that today simply will not be that day.
Environment Canada currently has a rainfall warning in effect for Montreal and its surrounding areas.
"Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 millimetres are expected over the region beginning today. Some areas could receive up to 40 millimetres locally," the agency warns.
The rainfall is set to start Wednesday and bleed into Thursday, so we've got some wet days ahead of us. Before leaving the house, you'll want to make sure you're geared up with your raincoat, rain boots and umbrella. As they say, better safe than sorry.
The rain is set to end on Thursday.
The rainfall warning is in effect for the following areas in Metro Montreal:
- Châteauguay — La Prairie
- Laval
- Longueuil — Varennes
- Montréal Island
Environment Canada issues rainfall warnings when a significant amount of precipitation is expected.
We're told that "heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," so one will want to act with extra caution when walking, driving or biking during the next two days.
But it isn't all bad news! Once the rain passes, we're expected to have a beautiful Friday in Montreal with a high of 16 degrees, according to The Weather Network.
And the 14-day forecast shows a bit less rain than we've seen over the past week, which is always a plus.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.