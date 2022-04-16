Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal weather

The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Predicting 15 Centimetres Of Snow This Week

MORE SNOW?! 🥶

Associate Editor
Two people walking on Monkland Avenue in Montreal, Quebec.

Two people walking on Monkland Avenue in Montreal, Quebec.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Spring is in full force in Montreal, however, Mother Nature has other plans for the 514. The Weather Network is predicting possible snowfall in the Montreal area on Tuesday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 20 with a cold system potentially blowing nearly 15 centimetres of snow our way.

The Weather Network has predicted two possible weather scenarios regarding the meteorological situation, which remains somewhat uncertain and will only become clearer within the next few days.

In this case, the Eastern Townships, Lower St. Lawrence, and the Gaspé area could face a significant snowfall mid-week.

With this particular scenario, the cold fronts could move westward bringing snow to the metropolitan area, including the Laurentians all the way to the Mauricie region. The Weather Network predicts a total of 15 centimetres or more could fall in these regions.

If the prediction comes to be, this would be the very first time since 2010 that the metropolis has experienced snowfall after mid-April. This phenomenon has only occurred the times since the start of the 2000s, The Weather Network stated.

In the second weather scenario, the cold system could head east and completely avoid the Montreal area and solely affect the Eastern Townships and the Gaspé regions the most.

The Weather Network will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days to see just which scenario comes to be.

The current forecast for Montreal next week shows a high of 4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and a high of 10 degrees with sun on Wednesday. Considering the temperatures are expected to remain warm, any form of snowfall is unlikely — so let's hope it stays that way.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...