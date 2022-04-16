The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Predicting 15 Centimetres Of Snow This Week
MORE SNOW?! 🥶
Spring is in full force in Montreal, however, Mother Nature has other plans for the 514. The Weather Network is predicting possible snowfall in the Montreal area on Tuesday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 20 with a cold system potentially blowing nearly 15 centimetres of snow our way.
The Weather Network has predicted two possible weather scenarios regarding the meteorological situation, which remains somewhat uncertain and will only become clearer within the next few days.
Non, ce n\u2019est pas une blague. Certains secteurs du Qu\u00e9bec vont se retrouver sous les flocons pour P\u00e2ques. D\u2019autres auront droit \u00e0 une bonne douche... #neige #pluie— meteomedia (@meteomedia) 1650031687
In this case, the Eastern Townships, Lower St. Lawrence, and the Gaspé area could face a significant snowfall mid-week.
With this particular scenario, the cold fronts could move westward bringing snow to the metropolitan area, including the Laurentians all the way to the Mauricie region. The Weather Network predicts a total of 15 centimetres or more could fall in these regions.
If the prediction comes to be, this would be the very first time since 2010 that the metropolis has experienced snowfall after mid-April. This phenomenon has only occurred the times since the start of the 2000s, The Weather Network stated.
In the second weather scenario, the cold system could head east and completely avoid the Montreal area and solely affect the Eastern Townships and the Gaspé regions the most.
The Weather Network will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days to see just which scenario comes to be.
The current forecast for Montreal next week shows a high of 4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and a high of 10 degrees with sun on Wednesday. Considering the temperatures are expected to remain warm, any form of snowfall is unlikely — so let's hope it stays that way.
