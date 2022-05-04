The Montreal Weather Forecast Shows Temperatures Soaring As High As 25 C Next Week
Plus six straight days of sun. 😎
In typical southern Quebec fashion, it looks like we're skipping most of spring and heading right into summer. The Montreal weather forecast from Environment Canada shows days with temperatures peaking in the mid-20s next week.
After three weeks of fluctuating spring temperatures and precipitation, we're in for six straight days of sunny skies and relatively stable temps, if the forecast holds.
Environment Canada shows highs between 15 and 17 C from Thursday, May 5, to Sunday, May 8. Then, temperatures could soar to a balmy 24 C on Monday, May 9, and 25 C on Tuesday, May 10.
Environment Canada seven-day forecast for Montreal.Environment Canada
The Weather Network is only slightly less optimistic.
Its forecast shows temperatures between 13 and 17 C from Thursday, May 5, to Sunday, May 8, and highs of 20 C and 21 C on Monday, May 9, and Tuesday, May 10, respectively.
It's predicting a high of 24 C on Wednesday, May 11, however, with a humidex value of 27. Get ready to sweat.