The Official 'Canada's Drag Race' Finale Will Be In Montreal & Tickets Are Under $50
The international 'Canada vs the World ' showdown will announce a winner!
Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs the Worldis hosting its finale in Montreal this month and letting locals make up the show's live audience.
Over a dozen international, Canadian and Montreal drag stars will take the stage at L'Olympia in the Village to announce the 'Queen of the motherpucking World!' Among them will be Canada’s reigning queen from Montreal Gisèle Lullaby, along with Kiara from season one of Canada’s Drag Race.
The finale on December 23 marks the end of the second season of Drag Race vs The World, featuring competitors from various Drag Race franchises, which Canada hosted this year.
The series is a Canada's Drag Race spinoff with nine queens in competition, performing various challenges with the outcomes judged by Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor.
Local drag legend Uma Gahd will host the Montreal show, with acts by the following performers:
- Anita Wigl'it
- Clay Thorris
- Gisèle Lullaby
- Kendall Gender
- Kiara
- Kitana Sweett
- Ra’Jah O’Hara
- Rita Baga
- Silky Nutmeg Ganache
- Stephanie Prince
- Uma Gahd
- Vanity Milan
- Victoria Scone
Tickets start at $42 to attend the show and are available online.
'Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World' Montreal Finale
When: December 23, 7 p.m.
Where: L'Olympia, 1004, rue Sainte-Catherine Est