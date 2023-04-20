The SPVM Is Looking For The Person Who Allegedly Assaulted 2 Members Of The Hasidic Community
Police say it's possible the suspect is a minor.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Montreal police have issued an appeal to the public to help identify a suspect who "allegedly assaulted two people in connection with hate crimes." Both victims are members of the Hasidic community.
Exceptionally, the police force (SPVM) has temporarily released images of the suspect and video of one of the assaults. Police plan to unpublish the images and footage after April 24 because it's possible the suspect is a minor.
Both incidents occurred in Outremont in the evening of January 20, the first near the corner of avenues Van Horne and Bloomfield at around 9:50 p.m.
Police say the suspect "verbally abused" the first victim and then "assaulted them by violently pushing them and throwing them to the ground" before fleeing and "joining a group of individuals of the same age on avenue Van Horne eastbound."
Later, near the corners of avenues Bernard and Outremont at around 10:25 p.m., the suspect is said to have kicked the second victim in the back, violently knocking them to the ground before fleeing north on avenue Wiseman to allegedly rejoin that group.
Police describe the suspect as an approximately 18-year-old white male who, at the time of the assaults "was wearing a black coat, grey sweatpants and white sneakers."
The SPVM encourages anyone with information to call 911, contact their local police station, or submit an anonymous report via the Info-Crime phone line: (514) 393-1133.