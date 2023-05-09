A Quebec Amber Alert Was Just Issued For An Abducted Infant (UPDATED)
The suspect is driving a white 2011 Ford Focus.
Quebec authorities have confirmed the safe recovery of the 5-month-old infant, Chombo-Baraka Babayabo-Barry. The child was reported missing at 1:35 p.m. on May 9, triggering an Amber Alert.
The suspect, identified as Armand Babayabo, was reportedly driving a white 2011 Ford Focus with the license plate number Z78ZEB. The alert prompted a swift response from the public, assisting law enforcement efforts.
\u201c[#AMBERalert CANCELLED]\nThe missing child from Montr\u00e9al has been found safe and sound. Thank you for your help.\u201d— Police Montr\u00e9al (@Police Montr\u00e9al) 1683667192
The Amber Alert has now been officially deactivated. Montreal police expressed their gratitude to the public for their vigilance and assistance in resolving this critical situation. The specifics of the child's recovery have not yet been revealed.
The alert was disseminated through the Quebec Alert Ready system. Further information can be found on the Amber Alert site.
