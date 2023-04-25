Several Montreal Metro Stations On The Green Line Are Closed After Tunnel Cracks Were Found
They'll be shut down for an "indefinite period." 🚆
The Société de Transport de Montréal (STM) has closed part of the green line after a water leak on April 24 revealed tunnel cracks between the Berri-UQAM and Saint-Laurent stations. The major service interruption will continue for an "indefinite period," extending as far as Lionel-Groulx and Frontenac stations.
The transit service says the closure is a preventative measure while engineering teams investigate the severity of the situation. The city has also closed de Maisonneuve Boulevard between Berri and Saint-Laurent metro stations "until further notice," while the underground inspection is underway.
\u201cLa s\u00e9curit\u00e9 de nos clients et employ\u00e9s est une priorit\u00e9 et il s'agit d'une mesure de pr\u00e9caution, d'ici \u00e0 ce que des investigations plus pouss\u00e9es soient men\u00e9es.\u201d— STM (@STM) 1682376887
In the meantime, a temporary STM shuttle bus service will run in both directions, stopping at each green line metro station in the closed portion "until further notice."
The transit service is encouraging riders to plan ahead for their metro or bus ride and to monitor the STM website and social media accounts for updates.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.