These Are The Top In-Demand Jobs In Canada For 2022, According To Randstad
A recent Randstad study found that nearly half of Canadian employees are considering switching jobs in 2022.
If you're struggling to figure out which field of work to go into right now, you may gain some insight from Randstad Canada's list of "15 top trending jobs in Canada in 2022," in other words, jobs which are expected to be most in demand this year.
Randstad stated that the "steady gains in employment" Canadian saw in 2021 are expected to carry over into 2022.
But, it seems Canadians are now seeking different jobs than they had prior to the pandemic.
Randstad said people in our country are looking into "industries with major growth include the service sector, technology and health care, but some of the best jobs in Canada for 2022 are those that can support businesses in multiple industries."
Here are the "top trending jobs in Canada" this year according to Randstad:
1. key account manager
2. developer
3. marketing manager
4. registered nurse
5. driver
6. customer service rep
7. welder
8. engineer
9. accountant
10. cloud architect
11. HR manager
12. electrician
13. IT project manager
14. mechanical engineer
15. accounting clerks
A study from Randstad from December 2021 found that nearly half of Canadian employees are thinking of switching jobs in 2022 towards employers that can adapt to meet their needs.
Ever think of becoming a registered nurse? Now could be the time to get into the health sector. Randstad believes that due to the high-demand for health care workers right now, there's likely to be many job openings in the field right now.
Or if you're more of a hands-on person who's interested in working with metal, you should note that within the next six years, "the Canadian government expects more than 23,000 welding positions to open in the country."
For anyone who considers themselves a people person, a role in HR management may be for you. Randstad stated that "Canadian businesses are also looking to hire HR professionals to help ensure compliance with labour laws, increase employee morale, reduce turnover and scale up both staff and skills to support future growth."
Hopefully this list helped give you a little guidance as to where to plan your next seed in the Canada's job market!
