There's A Huge Sale At A Montreal Warehouse RN With High-End Brands At Wholesale Prices
Up to 60% off brands like Matt & Nat and SOIA & KYO.
If you love a good deal — and, let's be real, who doesn't?! — check out The Inner Circle boutique's massive sample sale, which is happening right now at a Chabanel warehouse.
Inner Circle is a boutique that sells exclusive samples of brands that are represented by Jodabe & Les Griffés Agency. These brands include Matt & Nat, Tom Tailor, and SOIA & KYO.
A spokesperson for Inner Circle told MTL Blog that all items at the sample sale are being sold at wholesale prices, so the discount is usually 40 to 60% less than the regular retail price you'd pay.
Katie DiCaprio (@mtlkatie on Instagram), a Montreal-based content creator, was at the sample sale. While sample sales do traditionally carry small sizes, DiCaprio said she was still able to find clothing that fit her well as a size large.
Shoppers should note that the sample sale is cash only and bring-your-own-bag.
Inner Circle Sample Sale
Price: Wholesale prices with discounts of around 40-60%
When:
October 2, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
October 16, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
October 23, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
You can also shop by appointment from October 12 to 14 and October 18 to 21.
Address: 555, rue Chabanel O., Suite M14B, Mezzanine Level, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Wholesale prices, baby!
