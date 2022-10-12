These 5 Montreal Hotels Were Named Among The Best In Canada
Perfect time for a staycation.
If you've been wanting to plan a charming staycation right here in Montreal, then there are a few hotels totally worth checking out. Condé Nast Traveler released its Readers' Choice Awards winners for the best hotels in Canada and five Montreal hotels ranked in the top 15.
It's evident travellers love old-world charm since seven of the top urban stays are right here in la belle province. Quebec City's very own Auberge Saint-Antoine led the pack with an overall score of 98.68. In the second spot, scoring a total of 98.10 is Le Place d'Armes Hôtel & Suites located right in the heart of the Old Port.
Montreal's Hôtel Nelligan came in fourth with a score of 96.92 followed by Hôtel William Gray, which received a score of 95.38. Both hotels have remarkable features including stunning terrasses, spas and nearby access to some of the city's most beautiful sights and landmarks such as the Notre-Dame Basilica and the St. Lawrence River.
At number eight was Auberge du Vieux-Port with a score of 93.23 — proving that the Old Port is a hotel goldmine. Hôtel Le Germain in downtown Montreal managed to score a spot in the top 15, placing 13th with a score of 91.22.
Here's the full list of the best hotels in Canada — as voted by Condé Nast Traveler readers:
- Auberge Saint-Antoine — Quebec City
- Le Place d'Armes Hôtel & Suites — Montreal
- The Hazelton Hotel – Toronto
- Hôtel Nelligan — Montreal
- Hôtel William Gray — Montreal
- 1 Hotel Toronto — Toronto
- Fogo Island Inn — Fogo Island
- Auberge du Vieux-Port — Montreal
- Hôtel 71 — Quebec City
- Fairmont Le Château Frontenac — Quebec City
- Fairmont Le Château Montebello — Montebello
- Fairmont Hotel Vancouver — Vancouver
- Hôtel Le Germain — Montreal
- The Magnolia Hotel & Spa — Victoria
- Rosewood Hotel Georgia — Vancouver
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.