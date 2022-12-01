These 7 Montreal Restaurants' Artful Takeout Game Is Almost As Good As Their Food
Each order is like unwrapping a gift for your mouth.
That in-restaurant excitement — when your meal arrives and an edible work of art is placed in front of you — is now attainable at home. You don't need to go out to be spoiled with a beautiful spread.
While some Montreal restaurants deliver on plating, others have mastered perfect packaging. They're also thinking outside the box when it comes to what's inside it.
These spots will take you back to when your parents packed you a meal, except this time everything is scrumptious (no surprise raisins allowed).
Je m'en fous
Cost: $35 for a festive mini tea box.
Reason to try: This online-only takeout service delivers delightful tea boxes filled with sliced sandwiches and seasonal treats that you'll want to document and share on social before digging in. There's a vegetarian, chicken and fish option to pick from that determines what kind of crustless sandwiches you'll get. Each box also comes with two scones served with homemade Devonshire Style Cream, your choice of jam and tea, and a colourful dessert. If you're craving an extra something sweet, the cranberry key lime tart and gingerbread cake from Je m'en fous are masterpieces to both eat and behold.
Fromagerie Copette & Cie
Where: 4650 rue Wellington
Cost: $30 for a four-person charcuterie box.
Reason to Try: This Verdun fromagerie known for its raclette bar offers holiday boxes of cheese slices and meat rosettes that make a perfect potluck treat or snack to enjoy at home. The "Gourmand" box for two ($55) comes with four kinds of Quebec cheeses — Charlevoix, Crottin à ma Manière, 1608 and Triple Crème — along with Speck, Salsiz and Scottstown sausage, jam, olives, blackberries and grapes. The presentation is rustic and totally holiday-worthy.
Etat de Choc
Where: 6466, boul St-Laurent
Cost: $99
Reason to Try: This Quebec-made advent calendar has 50 reasons to try it with two pieces of gourmet chocolate hidden behind each window. Designed by Montreal-based artist Catherine D'Amours, whose work you may have seen at the PHI Centre or projected on a Montreal street, the box makes for a sparkly kitchen addition during the holidays and lets you sample some of the best sweets that Etat de Choc has to offer. The Plateau shop is a chocolate lover's paradise chock full of cocoa-based treats to try and/or gift.
BOCAL
Where: 4551, rue de Rouen
Cost: $12.49
Reason to Try: You can pre-order for delivery or pick-up from this Hochelaga food counter that serves ready-to-eat meals from SULFLY grocery store like banh mi or dumplings, along with weekly jar salads. Each colourful jar is made with fresh ingredients and can stay refrigerated for up to five days after a Tuesday delivery. The service collects used jars with each delivery so you can enjoy your meal that much more, knowing sustainability is built into the service.
Maison Oflore
Where: 511, ave Duluth Est
Cost: $13+
Reason to Try: This sunlit Plateau café serving authentic Belgian waffles-turned-sandwiches and artisanal lemonade now has a boxed option. You can stock up on a bulk selection of savoury vegan, ham or breakfast sandwiches ($13 each) or sweet bites topped with maple syrup, jam or caramel ($8).
La Boite Vegane
Where: 64, rue Prince-Arthur Est
Cost: $120 for 15 boxed single-serve dishes ($8/meal).
Reason to Try: This resto serves vegan fast food, including plant-based hot dogs, burgers, poutine and mac 'n' cheese. You can dine at their Plateau location or get prêt-à-manger meals delivered straight to your door. Each box is filled with surprise meals that change every week so you never know quite what to expect, aside from quality fare.
Le Dept Sushi
Where: 288, ave Laurier O
Cost: $6.50+ for a roll, $30+ for a combo box with at least five rolls.
Reason to Try: This sushi restaurant makes eye-catching rolls that are served in an even more eye-catching box. Each bright pink container is filled with your pick of shareable sashimi, maki and nigiri separated into their own compartments. It makes for an ultra cute and portable picnic or home meal.