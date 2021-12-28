What To Do If You Test Positive For COVID-19 In Quebec
You may not have to isolate if you're an essential worker.
So, it happened, the moment you've been dreading since the beginning of the pandemic... you've tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec. And you're likely stuck wondering: what do I do now?
Well, first things first, you either got your positive results after being tested at a screening centre in Quebec or by using a rapid test.
For those who used a rapid test, according to the Government of Quebec's website, "if the result of your rapid test is positive," you must:
- Continue to self-isolate
- Notify your close contacts that they must self-isolate
- Make an appointment at a screening test centre to confirm your result:
- Without a NAAT test, you must stay in self-isolation for 10 days.
- If your positive result is confirmed by NAAT test, you must stay in self-isolation for 10 days.
- If your NAAT test is negative, you and your close contacts can stop isolating.
In order for your self-isolation to end, the Quebec government states that "you must not have had a fever in the last 48 hours" and your symptoms must have improved during the last 24 hours, "excluding cough and the loss of smell, which can last longer."
"Once the duration of this is over, you can resume your activities, if the other conditions are met."
If you're an essential worker, your period of isolation may differ from what's been stated above.
On December 28, the federal government announced that some Quebec essential workers may continue working even if they test positive for COVID-19. Health Minister Christian Dubé said such measures would only be permitted "in certain cases" according to a "priority list and risk management" strategy. More details about such are expected to be released in the coming days.
The federal government states that health workers "should contact [their] place of work for instructions on when and how to end your quarantine and return to work."
