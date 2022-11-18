T&T Montreal: What We Know So Far About All The Food You'll Be Able To Get
T&T head honchos are on their way to confirm an opening date for the grocery store.
The hour is fast approaching. After weeks — months — of teasing the first T&T in Montreal, CEO Tina Lee is finally on her way to the city to confirm an opening date. She posted a photo from inside an airport jetway on Thursday.
"The crew is headed to Montreal!!!!" she wrote. "We are getting close. Checking out the store's progress to confirm an opening date."
It will be the Canadian Asian grocery store chain's first location in Quebec and the largest by area in the country.
Here's what we know so far about the food that'll be available at Montreal's T&T.
What food will the Montreal T&T have?
In a January 2022 interview with MTL Blog, Lee said the store will have a snack aisle, an in-store bakery (with cakes she said are "less sweet than the typical supermarket cake"), fresh seafood (from "a row of fish tanks that have enough water in them to fill your backyard swimming pool") and locally rare produce.
That snack aisle will have chips galore. Lee listed flavours like scallops, salted egg yolk, and wasabi.
The company is particularly hyping its hot food stations.
"Montreal, this is going to be a new shopping experience for you — no more struggles on what to eat for dinner because we have everything you've been craving at the most affordable price!" the company wrote on Instagram on November 16. It promised "daily freshly made Asian cuisine," including spicy mapo tofu, sweet and sour pork and Sichuan-style fish fillet.
"When you walk into a T&T store, I want to smack you in the face with freshness and abundance and amazing ingredients that you couldn't buy at your typical" grocery store, Lee said in January.
When is the Montreal T&T opening?
The announcement is imminent. T&T said on Instagram it would confirm a date in mid-November.
In recent weeks, the store has embarked on a campaign to raise visibility with highway-side billboards in the Montreal area. The store sign, visible from the Décarie, went up in October.
Montreal's T&T will be located at 300, avenue Sainte-Croix in Saint-Laurent.