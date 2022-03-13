This Montreal Cookie Café Opened A New Location In The Gay Village & It Looks So Heavenly
Time to get your cookie on at Blonde Biscuiterie. 🍪
When it comes to treats and sweets, Montreal is home to some of the best cafés that are bound to satisfy your sweet tooth. Well, it looks like there's another spot to add to the list...Blonde Biscuiterie! The Montreal cookie café just opened its second location in the heart of Montreal's Gay Village and their cookies look so decadent.
Blonde Biscuiterie officially opened its doors on March 12 in the Gay Village where they'll be serving up some of the yummiest cookie creations you've ever set your sights on — and we can't keep our eyes off of 'em.
"So excited to finally share this news, and even more excited to celebrate with all of you this weekend," Blonde Biscuiterie wrote on Instagram.
Located on Saint-Catherine Est, the café has an array of delish products that are bound to send you right to cookie heaven. They offer up a variety of choices including their double chocolate and peanut butter, cranberry and white chocolate, s'mores, brownie, red velvet, and Nutella cookies, to name a few.
While you can never go wrong with a classic cookie, Blonde Biscuiterie changed up the game with their cookie scoops that come in boxes of six for $16 or a dozen for $30.
The cookie café also offers vegan options and they even have their very own cookie dough products for you to enjoy whenever you're looking for a scrumptious guilty pleasure treat.
In addition to their delectable cookies, Blonde Biscuiterie makes a cookie pizza with an array of toppings to choose from for $30 to $30.
Now, with a brand new location, you've got no excuse not to dive into a few of their mouthwatering cookies.
Blonde Biscuiterie
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1201, rue Sainte-Catherine E, Montréal, QC (new location) & 2355 boul. de la Concorde E, Laval, QC.