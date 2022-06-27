This Montreal exo Train Map Shows Median House Prices Around Every Station
Here's where you can find the lowest prices.
Many of the most affordable real estate options are still — * feigns shock * — off-island. Exo train maps detailing Montreal-area home prices show that while mainland prices have largely risen in recent years, many communities have still seen homes sell at a fraction of the cost compared to Montreal's priciest neighbourhoods.
The maps, compiled by local real estate broker Charlyse Amoussou using Centris data, show median three-bedroom home sale prices around every exo station in 2020, 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.
Median three-bedroom house prices around exo Mont-Saint-Hilaire line stations, 2020 to Q1 2022.Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou
The exo network extends north, northwest, west, south and east of downtown Montreal. For the purposes of Amoussou's maps, exo lines serve as cross-sections of metro area real estate prices and trends.
Median three-bedroom house prices around exo Saint-Jérôme line stations, 2020 to Q1 2022.Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou
Median three-bedroom house prices around exo Candiac line stations, 2020 to Q1 2022.Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou
Median three-bedroom house prices around exo Mascouche line stations, 2020 to Q1 2022.Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou
The exo Deux-Montagnes line closed in 2021 to make way for the new light-rail Réseau express métropolitain (REM). It will take over service to former exo stops between downtown Montreal and the suburb of Deux-Montagnes beginning in 2024.
In separate set of maps, Amoussou provided a similar look at real estate prices around future REM stations.
Median three-bedroom house prices around exo's former Deux-Montagnes line stations, 2020 to Q1 2022.Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou
Median three-bedroom house prices around exo's Vaudreuil-Hudson line stations, 2020 to Q1 2022.Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou
Amoussou's breakdown of median three-bedroom house price variations shows how in all but one case — Chabanel on the Saint-Jérôme line, for which there was not enough Centris data available — prices ballooned across the Montreal area in the first two years of the pandemic.
Prices continued to climb in many municipalities in the first quarter of 2022. But a handful saw slight decreases.
Median three-bedroom house price variations around exo's Vaudreuil-Hudson line, 2020 to Q1 2022.Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou
Median three-bedroom house price variations around exo's Saint-Jérôme line, 2020 to Q1 2022.Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou
Median three-bedroom house price variations around exo's Mont-Saint-Hilaire line and former Deux-Montagnes line, 2020 to Q1 2022.Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou
Median three-bedroom house price variations around exo's Mascouche and Candiac lines, 2020 to Q1 2022.Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou
The lowest median prices in Q1 2022 were around Terrasse-Vaudreuil station ($493,000), Montréal-Nord station ($487,000), Pointe-aux-Trembles station ($470,000), Saint-Jérôme station ($450,000), and McMasterville station ($435,000).