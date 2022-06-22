Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal rem

This Montreal REM Map Shows Median House Prices Around Every Station

Prochaine station: disappointment, correspondence avec la realization that you might never be a homeowner.

Senior Editor
Rendering of a REM train crossing a bridge to Île-des-Sœurs with the Montreal skyline in the background. Right: REM map.

Rendering of a REM train crossing a bridge to Île-des-Sœurs with the Montreal skyline in the background. Right: REM map.

Réseau express métropolitain (REM)

Bienvenue à bord the train to complete exasperation with meteoric real estate prices. A new map of the Montreal REM (Réseau express métropolitain) showing property price tags around every station might temper your dreams of owning a large, rail transit-accessible home.

The map, put together by local broker Charlyse Amoussou (@immocharlyse) using data from Centris, lists median 2021 and Q1 2022 selling prices for three-bedroom houses in the area around each of the REM's planned 26 stations in Montreal, Laval, the North and South Shores.

Median three-bedroom house prices around Montreal-area REM stations.Median three-bedroom house prices around Montreal-area REM stations.Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the stations with the highest nearby prices are in the Town of Mont-Royal. Three-bedroom houses around Canora and Ville-de-Mont-Royal stations had a median price of $1.888 million in 2021 and $1.966 million in the first quarter of 2022.

List of median three-bedroom house prices around Montreal-area REM stations.List of median three-bedroom house prices around Montreal-area REM stations.Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou

For the lowest prices look to Panama station on the South Shore ($439,000 in 2021 and $550,000 in Q1 2022) or the stations along the North Shore branch of the light-rail network. Around the stops in the suburb of Deux-Montagnes, the median price of three-bedroom houses was $487,000 in 2021 and $503,500 in Q1 2022.

List of median three-bedroom house prices around Montreal-area REM stations.List of median three-bedroom house prices around Montreal-area REM stations.Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou

Amoussou also compared the variations in median prices between 2021 and 2022. Around Du Quartier station on the South Shore, the median price of surrounding three-bedroom homes increased by a whopping 51.66% — though it's unclear if there were outliers that could have affected that number.

Map of variations in median three-bedroom house prices around Montreal-area REM stations between 2021 and 2022.Map of variations in median three-bedroom house prices around Montreal-area REM stations between 2021 and 2022.Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou

On June 20, the company behind the REM project, CDPQ Infra, postponed the opening dates for two of the network's branches.

Though the South Shore segment, between Brossard and the Gare Centrale in downtown Montreal, is still projected to open in 2022, the central, West Island and North Shore segments, from the Gare Centrale to Anse-à-L'Orme and Deux-Montagnes, now aren't scheduled to open until the end of 2024.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...