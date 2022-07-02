This 4-Bedroom Montreal Home For Sale Is Less Than $340,000
4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 half baths! 🏡
Montreal homes for sale that cost less than $500,000 are very few and far between, and with Montreal home prices jumping (yet again) it can often seem impossible to find something both spacious and affordable.
Well, this townhouse for sale in Montreal-Est is not only roomy, spanning a total of nearly 2,000 square feet, but it's hella affordable, too.
The four-bedroom property is listed through DuProprio for $339,000 — which is seldomly seen anywhere on the Island of Montreal.
The open-concept kitchen is perfect for whipping up a quick meal for yourself, some friends, or the family. With loads of cabinet and countertop space, you'll be able to store all of your kitchen must-haves without the cooking area feeling too cluttered.
The kitchen also has sliding glass door windows that lead out to the backyard, making it the ideal spot for that inside-outside feel.
Not to mention the air condition unit installed in the kitchen, allowing you to get your Gordon Ramsay on without breaking too much of a sweat.
Adjacent to the kitchen is the living area and dining room. Adorned with hardwood floors, the living room is certainly spacious enough for a sectional, television, and cute decor to really make the space your own.
The dining room is also quite vast; allowing you to fit a table big enough for up to six people — making it a great property to host dinner parties with the crew, holiday meals, or even transform it into something multi-purpose if you aren't into traditional dining rooms.
The home, which has a total of four bedrooms, has two on the second storey and two in the basement.
The primary bedroom measures 16' 5" x 11' 6" while the other bedroom located on the second-floor measures 13' 1" x 11' 6" — proving to offer lots of space to get some beauty sleep.
The primary bathroom is quite modern and has a large bathtub that you can soak your worries away in.
The property also has an additional separate washroom and two half baths. So, it's safe to say that no one will be fighting for bathroom time under this roof.
The real selling point? The backyard! Not only does the property have lots of green space perfect for a small garden, but you've also got a fabulous wooded deck area that''ll make dining outside during the summer months a dream.
The Montreal-Est home is near just about everything and anything you'd need from supermarkets, drugstores, schools, and public transit — making it clear you've really got it all with this house.
Montreal Townhouse For Sale
Price: $339,000
Address: 1066, rue Alexander-C.-Hutchison, Montreal, QC