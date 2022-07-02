Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal homes for sale

This 4-Bedroom Montreal Home For Sale Is Less Than $340,000

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 half baths! 🏡

Associate Editor
Montreal townhouse for sale.

Montreal townhouse for sale.

DuProprio

Montreal homes for sale that cost less than $500,000 are very few and far between, and with Montreal home prices jumping (yet again) it can often seem impossible to find something both spacious and affordable.

Well, this townhouse for sale in Montreal-Est is not only roomy, spanning a total of nearly 2,000 square feet, but it's hella affordable, too.

The four-bedroom property is listed through DuProprio for $339,000 — which is seldomly seen anywhere on the Island of Montreal.

DuProprio

The open-concept kitchen is perfect for whipping up a quick meal for yourself, some friends, or the family. With loads of cabinet and countertop space, you'll be able to store all of your kitchen must-haves without the cooking area feeling too cluttered.

The kitchen also has sliding glass door windows that lead out to the backyard, making it the ideal spot for that inside-outside feel.

Not to mention the air condition unit installed in the kitchen, allowing you to get your Gordon Ramsay on without breaking too much of a sweat.

DuProprio

Adjacent to the kitchen is the living area and dining room. Adorned with hardwood floors, the living room is certainly spacious enough for a sectional, television, and cute decor to really make the space your own.

The dining room is also quite vast; allowing you to fit a table big enough for up to six people — making it a great property to host dinner parties with the crew, holiday meals, or even transform it into something multi-purpose if you aren't into traditional dining rooms.

DuProprio

The home, which has a total of four bedrooms, has two on the second storey and two in the basement.

The primary bedroom measures 16' 5" x 11' 6" while the other bedroom located on the second-floor measures 13' 1" x 11' 6" — proving to offer lots of space to get some beauty sleep.

DuProprio

The primary bathroom is quite modern and has a large bathtub that you can soak your worries away in.

The property also has an additional separate washroom and two half baths. So, it's safe to say that no one will be fighting for bathroom time under this roof.

DuProprio

The real selling point? The backyard! Not only does the property have lots of green space perfect for a small garden, but you've also got a fabulous wooded deck area that''ll make dining outside during the summer months a dream.

The Montreal-Est home is near just about everything and anything you'd need from supermarkets, drugstores, schools, and public transit — making it clear you've really got it all with this house.

Montreal Townhouse For Sale

DuProprio

Price: $339,000

Address: 1066, rue Alexander-C.-Hutchison, Montreal, QC

Listing

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...