things to do in montreal this weekend

11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Bring You Joy

Cheers to the long weekend!

Contributing Writer
Crowd at SAT Montreal. Right: People on a Montreal terrasse.

@sat_montreal | Instagram, Alanna Moore | MTL Blog

We've got a long weekend coming up and that means we're all ready to kick back and enjoy all that our city has to offer.

So, since we're all looking for things to do in Montreal this weekend, we figured we'd help you out! There are tons of reopenings and cool new spots to check out. It's never a dull moment in the 514.

Check out the all-new Terrasse Carla

When: Officially opens on Friday, May 20

Address: 6th floor of Hampton by Hilton hotel; 985, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: This gorgeous new terrasse is finally opening to the public this weekend. You'll want to make sure you're there for sunset — since it's on the 6th floor of the Hampton by Hilton hotel, it's got a beautiful view of the sky.

Snap some photos of this selfie expo

Price: Free

Address: Les Cours Mont-Royal; 1455, rue Peel, Montreal, QC

When: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m.

Why You Should Go: If you've been looking for some new backdrops for your next photoshoot, Les Cours Mont-Royal's new Selfie Expo has got you covered.

Go to a Euphoria-themed dance party

Price: $13 + fees and taxes

When: May 20, 2022 from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Address: Bar Le Ritz; 179, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: If you're one of the millions of fans of the show Euphoria, it's pretty hard to pass up a party that's based on the whole show!

Vibe out at Festival Metro Metro

Cost: Starting at $119 for a day pass and $286.50 for a 3-day pass

When: May 21-23, 2022

Address: 4141, ave. Pierre de Coubertin, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: You can kick off the summer season properly at the much-anticipated Hip Hop festival Metro Metro, where you can see artists like Lil Baby and Playboi Carti.

Celebrate Pasta Fest

When: Until May 24, 2022

Why You Should Go: This year's Pasta Fest has 22 participating restaurants for you to go and indulge in some much-loved carb-filled dishes.

Go to SAT's 29 hour straight party

Cost: $39.95

When: May 21-23, 2022

Address: SAT Montreal; 1201, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Night owls, this one's for you. From May 21 to 23, you'll be able to dance to the sounds of the some of best DJs in Montreal all morning, afternoon and night long — for 29 hours straight.

Get some ice cream

Address: Your favourite ice cream parlour!

Why You Should Go: 'Tis the season for indulging in ice cream any chance you get!

Hop on the rides at La Ronde

Cost: Starting at $37.99 for a day ticket

When: Officially opens as of May 21, 2022

Address: La Ronde; 22, rue Macdonald, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: All thrill-seekers will be happy to know that La Ronde finally opens again this weekend!

Get sangria at Terrasses Bonsecours

When: 12 p.m.-3 a.m. every day

Address: 364, rue de la Commune E., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: One of Montreal's most iconic summer spots, Terrasses Bonsecours, officially reopened on Thursday, May 19 and it's the perfect place to share a pitcher of sangria with friends this weekend.

Try L'Gros Luxe's new menu

Address: Various locations around Montreal

Why You Should Go. L'Gros Luxe restaurants just released a sizzling new summer menu, including a duck mac n' cheese, that'll satisfy any of your comfort food cravings.

Explore the exhibition "Fleurs de Villes: FEMMES"

Cost: Free

When: May 20 to 29, 2022

Address: Complexe Desjardins; 150, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: At "Fleurs de Villes: FEMMES," you'll be able to see fresh floral mannequins of iconic women in history, including our Québécoise queen Céline Dion and internationally renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

