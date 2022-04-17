Montreal Weather Is Going To Be Hella Messy This Week With A Mix Of Sun, Rain And... Snow?
Will Montreal weather ever be able to make up its mind?
If there is one thing we can always count on when it comes to the Montreal weather forecast, it's that it is always all over the damn place. But I guess we can say it truly likes to keep us on our toes.
On Monday, the week is expected to start off with a rather lovely sunny day of 10 C.
But, you're going to want to make the most of that sweet sunshine because on Tuesday The Weather Network is predicting snow on its way to the city. Yes... Snow... In April. Jokes on us for thinking those days were behind us. Plus 10 millimetres of rain is also in the forecast, so it sounds like Tuesday will be a perfect day to stay inside.
On Wednesday, the weather yo-yo continues and it's supposed to be a nice sunny day again, with some clouds.
Then for Thursday's forecast, more rain and snow. You're definitely going to want to make sure to keep your umbrella and rain jacket handy at all times this week since you never really know what you're gonna get from hour to hour in this city.
Friday and Saturday are looking up though, with temperatures of up to 15 C in the forecast!
Sunday will be the rainiest day of the week, but at least we'll be used to it by then.
No need to fret, it shouldn't be long before we finally get to spend our days at beaches in and around Montreal again. We just need to be a little patient!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.