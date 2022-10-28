This Montreal Mansion For Sale Is Like A Mini Hogwarts — If Harry Were From Dorval (PHOTOS)
Bigger isn't always better.
Montreal is home to some pretty stellar luxury real estate and this Dorval castle is certainly no exception. The massive estate is nothing short of a miniature Hogwarts — so if you're into witches, wizards and warlocks, this property will certainly appeal to you. And if you aren't...well, who doesn't like taking a peek inside a castle?
Located just 20 minutes from downtown, this 5-storey chateau spans 34,000 square feet and has remarkable views of Lac St-Louis. While the waterfront location is undoubtedly breathtaking, the property itself may require some getting used to — as does its price point. Did we mention it's nearly $20 million?
The four-bedroom, six-bathroom estate has loads of outdoor space, seating areas and a pool that is surrounded by six towering pillars, 'cause why not, right?
If the roofed turrets are giving too much of a medieval moment, there's loads of greenery that completely conceals the property, which might not be the worst thing.
If you're looking for something modern and minimalist, then this home (can we really call a property this size a "home?") may not be for you. However, if you're looking for a dash of Dumbledore then the loud finishings, eclectic colours and gothic touches will have you levitating with excitement.
The kitchen includes state-of-the-art appliances, heaps of counter space and a separate island. Oh, not to mention lots of cabinets. And we mean a lot.
As for the living space, you'll find gothic-inspired seating, a gigantic stone fireplace, and chandeliers that are giving the Notre-Dame Basilica a run for its money. Not to mention the gold touches and red curtains that are really just the cherry on top of this romance meets horror mood.
As you travel up the many levels, you'll find the primary bedroom and we gotta admit — it's a pretty remarkable space. Not only can you transform the room into your own miniature haven, but you'll never want to leave after seeing the view.
The windows offer up stunning sights of the lake and bring in loads of light — which certainly balances out the dreariness of the dark age-inspired decor.
And then, there's the lair. As if a home like this wouldn't have its own lair. The floor-to-ceiling stone surroundings give off major Voldemort vibes and are perfect for anyone into dark magic or Bram Stoker's Dracula.
Fitted with a few choice seating options, a pool table, and a bar — you'll either want to leave right away or stay forever.
Dorval Castle For Sale
Price: $19,500,000
Address: 1, av. St-Charles, Dorval, QC