Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal restaurants

This Montreal Poke Spot Makes Bowls So Colourful You’ll Cancel Your Hawaii Vacay

Okie dokie who's up for some poke? 😍

Associate Editor
Poke bowls from Montreal restaurant, PrintempsetKev, Right: Interior of Montreal restaurant, PrintempsetKev

Poke bowls from Montreal restaurant, PrintempsetKev, Right: Interior of Montreal restaurant, PrintempsetKev

@printempsetkev | Instagram

Montreal restaurants know exactly what they're doing, especially when it comes to making a classic poke bowl.

Originating in Hawaii, the scrumptious dish has become a fan favourite across the globe, and rightfully so.

Luckily, Montreal is home to countless spots that serve up poke bowls so colourful you'll wanna cancel your trip to the Aloha State, including the creations at PrintempsetKev.

This new Montreal spot opened its doors in Griffintown back in April 2022 where they serve up poke bowls so colourful that you'd think you were in Honolulu.

While a trip to the Pacific Coast would be ideal, you just might be able to get the next best thing right here in the heart of the 514.

You can create your very own bowl based on what you love the most starting with your base, which includes either vinegared white rice, white rice and salad or vermicelli and salad.

Then you can load up on some protein with your choice of tofu, shrimp, salmon, scallops, roast chicken, or caramelized salmon. Mmm...

To tie it all together, you can toss in up to six ingredients including caviar, lichi, fried ginger, mushrooms, tempura, strawberries, or roasted nori, to name a few.

Lastly, the sauce. You can select classic soy sauce, spicy yuzu mayo, or PrintempsetKev's delish wafu sauce to go atop your colourful and mouth-watering creation.

In addition to their stellar menu choices, you can enjoy it all in their stunning interior — decorated with hanging plants, birdcages, and flowers galore that just make your experience all that much better.

So, who's ready to get their poke on?

PrintempsetKev New Poke Location

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1228, rue Des Bassins, Montreal, QC

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...