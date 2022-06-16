This Montreal Poke Spot Makes Bowls So Colourful You’ll Cancel Your Hawaii Vacay
Okie dokie who's up for some poke? 😍
Montreal restaurants know exactly what they're doing, especially when it comes to making a classic poke bowl.
Originating in Hawaii, the scrumptious dish has become a fan favourite across the globe, and rightfully so.
Luckily, Montreal is home to countless spots that serve up poke bowls so colourful you'll wanna cancel your trip to the Aloha State, including the creations at PrintempsetKev.
This new Montreal spot opened its doors in Griffintown back in April 2022 where they serve up poke bowls so colourful that you'd think you were in Honolulu.
While a trip to the Pacific Coast would be ideal, you just might be able to get the next best thing right here in the heart of the 514.
You can create your very own bowl based on what you love the most starting with your base, which includes either vinegared white rice, white rice and salad or vermicelli and salad.
Then you can load up on some protein with your choice of tofu, shrimp, salmon, scallops, roast chicken, or caramelized salmon. Mmm...
To tie it all together, you can toss in up to six ingredients including caviar, lichi, fried ginger, mushrooms, tempura, strawberries, or roasted nori, to name a few.
Lastly, the sauce. You can select classic soy sauce, spicy yuzu mayo, or PrintempsetKev's delish wafu sauce to go atop your colourful and mouth-watering creation.
In addition to their stellar menu choices, you can enjoy it all in their stunning interior — decorated with hanging plants, birdcages, and flowers galore that just make your experience all that much better.
So, who's ready to get their poke on?
PrintempsetKev New Poke Location
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1228, rue Des Bassins, Montreal, QC