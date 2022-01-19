Montreal Sushi Lovers Were Ranked 11th 'Most Sushi-Crazed' In The World
Vancouver ranked first place.
Walking around the city, it feels as though you can find a sushi place on every corner. Why, you may ask? Let's face it, there are tons of Montreal sushi lovers out there.
And turns out, according to a new ranking from Chef's Pencil, we're even one of the "the most sushi-crazed cities in the world (outside of Japan)." We ranked #11 globally on the list, and #2 in North America.
Chef's Pencil turned to Google Trends data to discover which cities in the world love this traditional Japanese dish the most, by looking at sushi-related searches made in any language. The data was based on popularity as a percentage of the population.
Here are the top 15 sushi-loving cities outside of Japan, according to Chef's Pencil:
- Vancouver, Canada
- Novosibirsk, Russia
- Odessa, Ukraine
- Kharkiv, Ukraine
- Kyiv, Ukraine
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Minsk, Belarus
- Gothenburg, Sweden
- Stockholm, Sweden
- Oslo, Norway
- Montreal, Canada
- Milan, Italy
- San Diego, U.S.
- The Hague, Netherlands
- Los Angeles, U.S.
According to this list, we aren't the most "sushi-crazed" city in Canada — Vancouver topped the list. So if you're wondering where else to get this Japanese dish in our country, you know where to go!
Besides Japan, Ukraine seems to be the country with the most sushi lovers in the world, which isn't too surprising considering three cities in Ukraine made the top five in the ranking above.
In terms of the "most sushi-crazed countries in the world," here are the top 12:
- Japan
- Ukraine
- Denmark
- Belarus
- Moldova
- Sweden
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Latvia
- Canada
- Chile
Chef's Pencil told MTL Blog that "in Canada, sushi's popularity reached an all-time high in 2021." According to Google Trends, Canadians' searches for sushi have nearly doubled over the past 10 years.
