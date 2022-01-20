Trending Topics

8 Montreal Sushi Spots You Have To Try At Least Once If You're Truly Obsessed

Montreal was just named 11th "most sushi-crazed" city in the world outside of Japan. 🍣

Contributing Writer
@sushimomomtl | Instagram, @saint_sushi | Instagram
If you've ever taken stock of Montreal's countless sushi spots (despite that the city is nowhere near an ocean), you might've gotten the hunch that Montrealers love sushi — and, according to a new ranking by Chef's Pencil, you'd be right. Montreal was just named the 11th most "sushi-crazed" city in the world outside of Japan, which means we're officially sushi-obsessed.

Sushi is one of those foods that works well for just about any occasion. Celebrating a birthday? Sushi. Catching up with old friends? Sushi. A random Tuesday night? Sushi. No wonder it's so popular here.

Since simply reading this article has likely brought your perpetual sushi craving up 10 notches, here are some of Montreal's best sushi restaurants. You're going to want to try them because a city that's this into sushi has only the highest of standards.

Park

Address: 378, ave. Victoria, Westmount, QC

Why You Need To Go: Chef Antonio Park has made a name for himself — both here in the city and also around the world — thanks to his amazing sushi. One meal at his namesake restaurant in Westmount is enough to see why.

Website

Ryu

Address: See website for multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Ryu has become so iconic to the Montreal restaurant scene that there's even a location in the airport so you can get one last sushi fix in before jetting off.

Website

Sushi Momo

Address: 3609, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Not only is Sushi Momo one of the most delicious plant-based sushi restaurants in the city, but it's also one of the most delicious sushi restaurants. Period.

Website

Hidden Fish

Address: 1233, rue de la Montagne, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Found in the heart of downtown, Chef Haruo Ogruro and partner Jack Roko set out to bring an authentic Japanese culinary experience to Montreal. And, wow, have they succeeded.

Website

5 Saisons

Address: 5594, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This NDG spot offers all of the classic rolls, plus some of its own unique creations that you won't find anywhere else.

Facebook

Okeya Kyujiro

Address: 1227, rue de la Montagne, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Montreal's premier omakase restaurant doesn't just offer incredible sushi, but an incredible (Cirque Du Soleil-inspired) experience, too.

Website

Saint Sushi

Address: 424, ave. Duluth E., Montreal, QC & 1359, ave. Greene, Westmount, QC

Why You Need To Go: Not one but two locations bring you bright, colourful fusion maki creations — from Bob Marley rolls, made with fish tempura and yogurt sauce, to Marvin Gaye rolls made with fried shrimp, sweet miso and lobster. As it says on the Saint Sushi website, "At Saint, it's good vibes only!"

Website

Jun I

Address: 156, ave. Laurier O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This stunning spot treats sushi like a work of art. Jun I has been named among Canada’s Best 100 Restaurants multiple times.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

