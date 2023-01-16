This $245,000 Home For Sale Outside Montreal Is The Stuff Of City-Dweller Daydreams
The white picket fence is sold separately.
Montreal's rental market may be rough, but if you broaden your horizons, there are plenty of options to buy your own home for a reasonable price — though you might have to compromise on proximity to downtown.
There's great poutine all over — and off — the island, so you won't miss out on much once you move into this friendly, inviting home for sale right now for $245,000.
It's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home with seven rooms in total, including an adorable kitchen and a cozy living space.
The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and a massive wooden island for cute family breakfasts in the mornings.
The kitchen, with a large wooden island.Courtesy of RE/MAX
In a semi-open plan situation, the living and dining area is right next to the kitchen, which the home's current occupants have filled with greenery to bring some life into the place. The living room includes plenty of space for a giant cozy couch and some oh-so-necessary storage space.
A view of the kitchen and connected living room.Courtesy of RE/MAX
Seen from another angle, the living room's charm is abundantly clear. Look at that adorably tiny "TV!"
The living room from another angle.Courtesy of RE/MAX
Only one of the two bedrooms is being used for sleeping — the other was transformed into an office (we'll get there). But it's easy to imagine the kind of comfy, aesthetic glow-up these rooms are just begging to be given. Maybe you'll be the one to bring this drab, gray room into a new life.
A very gray-themed bedroom.Courtesy of RE/MAX
The office is a little livelier, with great light and plenty of space for storage, more desks, or even a bed.
The home's office space.Courtesy of RE/MAX
As if this home wasn't already winning our hearts, she also has a spacious backyard, which could be perfect for a family with a dog, or someone who wants to curate a massive garden (fresh tomatoes, anyone? I think that sounds nice).
The backyard of the home covered in snow.Courtesy of RE/MAX
Home for sale in Saint-Hyacinthe (Saint-Joseph)
The front view of 16430 ave de la Concorde s.
Cost: $245,000
Address: 16430, ave de la Concorde s, Saint-Hyacinthe (Saint-Joseph)