Voters Have Chosen The REM's Announcer Voice & Apparently, It's Someone We All Know
Can you guess whose voice it is from the audio clip? 📣
We finally know how the announcer's voice on the REM (Réseau express métropolitain) will sound — and apparently, it's someone relatively famous.
Greater Montreal's impending light rail transit network put the voice of its future announcer to a public vote, which closed in August.
Voters could choose between three audio clip options from three different people, offering samples of their voices announcing station arrivals, directions, connections, and simple messages welcoming passengers or wishing them a good day.
On November 19, the REM sent an email to MTL Blog announcing that "Voice B" won the vote, calling it "the people's choice." It said 35,000 people voted for their favourite voice "in a contest open to all."
The REM is set to consist of 26 stations and 67 kilometres of tracks within the Greater Montreal area.
Three connections to the Montreal metro are planned, as well as a connection that takes people from downtown to the airport in 20 minutes.
The first trains are expected to start running from the South Shore to Bonaventure-Central Station in 2022.
By comparison, the current Montreal metro is 71 kilometres long with 68 stations. The Montreal metro's announcements are done by Michèle Deslauriers, whose familiar voice has become iconic to the city.
So, who's behind the new voice of the REM? Unless you can guess correctly after listening to the audio clip, only time will tell.
"If voice B sounds familiar, that may be more than mere coincidence. Stay tuned: we'll be revealing the identity of the official voice of the REM soon," said the REM in its email.
You can listen to the winning voice on the REM website and place your bets.
