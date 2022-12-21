This Montreal Restaurant Serves A Decadent Lobster Mac n' Cheese In A FULL Lobster
"You can see the heads turning when you walk it across the floor."
Lobster mac 'n' cheese is always decadent, but one Montreal restaurant is taking the dish to a whole new level. Guilt & Ivy, a new raw bar and grill in Westmount, is serving its latest creation, 'The King's Holiday,' in a WHOLE lobster.
The lobster is smothered in mac 'n' cheese with a homemade Béchamel sauce. A mix of cheeses is grated and seared on top to create a perfect combination of crispy, creamy and creative. Crackers are also provided so you can get your hands on the juicy meat inside.
"We knew if we did a lobster Mac n cheese, we needed it to stand out," Guilt & Ivy co-owner Matt Coolen told MTL Blog.
"We didn’t want the lobster to get lost in the dish. What you get as an end result is a very dramatic showstopper: an amazing, very saucy and cheesy mac 'n' cheese with the full effect of the lobster and all of the meat still intact. You can see the heads turning when you walk it across the floor."
What started as a holiday menu special is set to become a permanent item on the menu. The dish costs $85 and is the perfect dish to share.
Of course, you'll have your pick of surf and turf options at Guilt & Ivy, which comprises a raw bar and grill serving fresh oysters, seafood towers and ribeye steak sharing platters.
The King's Holiday at Guilt & Ivy
Where: 4922, rue Sherbrooke O
Price: $85
Why You Need To Give It A Try: Lobster mac n' cheese is the perfect comfort food, so why not make it extra special?