T&T Asian Supermarket Has Chosen Its Montreal Location & It'll Be The Biggest In Canada
Quebec's first T&T Supermarket will be located in Saint-Laurent.
T&T Supermarket is headed to the northern part of the island.
After announcing plans for a new supermarket in the Montreal area last month, the company confirmed Friday that the new location will open in the borough of Saint-Laurent, at 300 avenue Sainte-Croix, by the end of 2022.
In addition, with more than 6,500 square metres of floor space, the company's first Quebec location "will not only be the biggest Asian supermarket in Montreal, it will be the biggest T&T Supermarket in all of Canada," stated its CEO, Tina Lee.
Set in a former Loblaws store, the location is ideal for not only those who live in Saint-Laurent, but all Montrealers, said Lee in a news release. Nearby is Highway 40, Highway 15 and the Décarie Expressway.
"I want to thank all the customers who reached out to us to extend a warm invitation, and who gave helpful suggestions on where we should locate our new store," she said. "This customer feedback gave us confidence that we would attract customers from all around the city, so it is important that we have great highway access."
The company is also getting an early start with recruiting and training the store's management team. Recruits should "live in Montreal and speak French," states the release.
They'll have to go through a long training process at an existing T&T store — the nearest to Montreal is in Ottawa. As the store opens, the company will hire over 300 people to join the team.
Known for stocking an array of pan-Asian products, from Filipino crab and corn soup to Korean gochujang sauce, T&T Supermarket is the largest Asian grocery store chain in Canada with 29 locations across B.C., Alberta and Ontario.