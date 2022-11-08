Asian Grocery Store T&T's Montreal Opening Is Finally Coming Up
An announcement is coming soon!
Canada's largest Asian supermarket chain, T&T, has been quietly readying its first-ever Quebec location. T&T Montreal was originally scheduled to open in the spring of 2022, but saw its open date postponed to make way for a vaccination clinic at its planned location. The company has been tight-lipped about its schedule since then. But that's about to change.
Highway-side T&T billboards promising an "opening soon" have begun to pop up in the city. On Instagram, the company finally confirmed its set to reveal an opening date in the week of November 14.
The announcement will follow months of teasing eager Montrealers. The first store signs went up in October. And over the summer CEO Tina Lee shared small peeks at construction and hiring updates to her personal account.
A particularly intriguing June 22 post showed Lee standing next to Montreal celebrity chef Antonio Park inside the under-construction grocery store.
The T&T Montreal management team, meanwhile, underwent training in the first week of July.
Lee also described the store's offering in a January 2022 interview with MTL Blog. Montreal customers can expect a snack aisle, in-store bakery, hot food stations, fresh seafood, and locally rare produce.
At 6,500 square metres, T&T Montreal will be the biggest in Canada. It's set to open at 300, avenue Sainte-Croix near the interchange between Highways 15 and 40 in the borough of Saint-Laurent.
T&T already counts 29 stores spread across British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.