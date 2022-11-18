Search on MTL Blog

T&T Montreal Has Finally Announced Its Opening Date

Canada's largest Asian grocery store chain will open its doors in Montreal on December 15!

A billboard advertising the opening of T&T Montreal.

T&T Montreal will officially open on Thursday, December 15, the company announced Friday. At 6,500 square metres, it will be the biggest location in the country.

T&T is Canada's largest Asian grocery chain, with 29 stores in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The Montreal location will be a first in Quebec. It's located at 300, av. Sainte-Croix.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

