T&T Montreal Has Finally Announced Its Opening Date
Canada's largest Asian grocery store chain will open its doors in Montreal on December 15!
T&T Montreal will officially open on Thursday, December 15, the company announced Friday. At 6,500 square metres, it will be the biggest location in the country.
T&T is Canada's largest Asian grocery chain, with 29 stores in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The Montreal location will be a first in Quebec. It's located at 300, av. Sainte-Croix.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.