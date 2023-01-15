Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
spvm

Two People Escaped A Burning Car This Morning In Lachine — The SPVM Says It Was Arson

The car is "a total loss," according to the police.

Staff Writer
A Montreal firefighter enters a fire truck in winter.

A Montreal firefighter enters a fire truck in winter.

Adwo | Dreamstime

At 7 a.m. on January 15, a 911 call alerted Montreal police to a vehicle on fire in Lachine. By the time they arrived on the scene, firefighters had managed to control the blaze.

The fire occurred on 12th Avenue near Provost street, where witnesses say they saw someone throw an "incendiary object" at a car carrying two people, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

The car went up in flames, but the driver and passenger managed to escape the vehicle without injury. The suspect is said to have fled the scene, and no arrests have been made yet.

The incendiary object was never found. Police termed the car "a total loss," and the case has been transferred to the SPVM's arson squad. Investigators are currently assessing the case.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

From Your Site Articles
    Willa Holt
    Staff Writer
    Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...