Two People Escaped A Burning Car This Morning In Lachine — The SPVM Says It Was Arson
The car is "a total loss," according to the police.
At 7 a.m. on January 15, a 911 call alerted Montreal police to a vehicle on fire in Lachine. By the time they arrived on the scene, firefighters had managed to control the blaze.
The fire occurred on 12th Avenue near Provost street, where witnesses say they saw someone throw an "incendiary object" at a car carrying two people, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.
The car went up in flames, but the driver and passenger managed to escape the vehicle without injury. The suspect is said to have fled the scene, and no arrests have been made yet.
The incendiary object was never found. Police termed the car "a total loss," and the case has been transferred to the SPVM's arson squad. Investigators are currently assessing the case.
