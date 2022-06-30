Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

What To Expect At Montreal's Massive Festival International Nuits d'Afrique This Year

More than 700 artists from 30 countries are set to perform!

Staff Writer
View of a concert performance facing the audience

View of a concert performance facing the audience

M. Belmellat | Courtesy of the Festival International Nuits d'Afrique

The Festival International Nuits d'Afrique is coming back to the Quartier des Spectacles with even more performances, activities, and tasty treats than ever before.

The first half of Nuits d'Afrique will feature indoor shows and from July 19 to 24, there will be completely FREE outdoor concerts and workshops. You can learn how to play various musical instruments and practice traditional dances.

Meanwhile, hundreds of musicians are set to perform over the course of the event, both indoors and outdoors at the brand-new second stage. Organizers hope to showcase "the very heart of African, Caribbean and Latin American music and cultures."

The festival also boasts a wide range of restaurants and bars, offering tropical dishes and drinks from across the continent. Stroll through the Esplanade Tranquille to find the Timbuktu Market, described in a press release as a treasure trove of unique products for sale.

Every night at 7 p.m., there will be performances from the Festival's Rythmes au féminin series, which highlights women artists.

Once you've learned some new dance moves and are ready to make the most of your evening, check out the late-night concerts starting at 11 p.m. at Club Balattou.

Festival International Nuits d'Afrique

Concert during the Festival International Nuits d'Afrique.Concert during the Festival International Nuits d'Afrique.Thomas Schmitt | Courtesy of the Festival International Nuits d'Afrique

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

When: July 12 to 24

Cost: Three concerts for $70, five for 100$; individual prices vary. Some events are free.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...