What To Expect At Montreal's Massive Festival International Nuits d'Afrique This Year
More than 700 artists from 30 countries are set to perform!
The Festival International Nuits d'Afrique is coming back to the Quartier des Spectacles with even more performances, activities, and tasty treats than ever before.
The first half of Nuits d'Afrique will feature indoor shows and from July 19 to 24, there will be completely FREE outdoor concerts and workshops. You can learn how to play various musical instruments and practice traditional dances.
Meanwhile, hundreds of musicians are set to perform over the course of the event, both indoors and outdoors at the brand-new second stage. Organizers hope to showcase "the very heart of African, Caribbean and Latin American music and cultures."
The festival also boasts a wide range of restaurants and bars, offering tropical dishes and drinks from across the continent. Stroll through the Esplanade Tranquille to find the Timbuktu Market, described in a press release as a treasure trove of unique products for sale.
Every night at 7 p.m., there will be performances from the Festival's Rythmes au féminin series, which highlights women artists.
Once you've learned some new dance moves and are ready to make the most of your evening, check out the late-night concerts starting at 11 p.m. at Club Balattou.
Festival International Nuits d'Afrique
Concert during the Festival International Nuits d'Afrique.Thomas Schmitt | Courtesy of the Festival International Nuits d'Afrique
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
When: July 12 to 24
Cost: Three concerts for $70, five for 100$; individual prices vary. Some events are free.